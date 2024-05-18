Joey Logano captures pole for All-Star race after qualifying first at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joey Logano will start on the pole for the NASCAR All-Star race after turning a lap of 1:29.75 on Saturday during qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Christopher Bell’s team won the pit crew challenge for the second straight year and the No. 20 Toyota will have its choice of the top pit stall for the $1 million race on Sunday night. The remainder of the field for the All-Star Race will be determined later Saturday following two separate 60-lap heats at the .625-mile track. Logano won’t have to worry about how he fares in his heat after winning his first pole.

