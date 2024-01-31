Joey Daccord rises from third on the depth chart to a burgeoning star for the Seattle Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — At seemingly every stop of his hockey journey, goalie Joey Daccord ended up being overlooked. Until now. After becoming a star in college, Daccord couldn’t consistently get on the ice with Ottawa. When he was nabbed by the expansion Seattle Kraken, he was the third of three options on the depth chart. That background makes Daccord grateful and perhaps a little humbled by what’s happened over the last two months where he’s become entrenched as the starting goalie in Seattle and been one of the top goaltenders in the entire league.

