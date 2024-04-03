Joey Bart is on the Pittsburgh Pirates’ roster after being traded by the San Francisco Giants

WASHINGTON (AP) — Catcher Joey Bart has been added to the Pittsburgh Pirates’ roster after he was acquired in a trade with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants took him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft. The 27—year-old Bart once was considered Buster Posey’s likely successor as San Francisco’s starting catcher. But the Giants designated him for assignment on Sunday. The Pirates received Bart in a deal that sent minor league right-hander Austin Strickland to the Giants. Bart appeared in 162 games over four seasons with San Francisco, batting .219 with 11 homers and 38 RBIs and 178 strikeouts. Pittsburgh put backup catcher Jason Delay on the 10-day injured list.

