Joey Aguilar throws for 299 yards and 3 TDs, and App State beats Georgia State to snap a 3-game skid

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, Ahmani Marshall rushed for 115 yards and another score, and Appalachian State beat Georgia State 33-26 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak. Appalachian State (3-4, 1-3 Sun Belt Conference) has won 11 straight games against Georgia State (2-5, 0-4). The Panthers are now 0-6 in Boone. App State marched down the field and Aguilar found TE Kanen Hamlett out of the backfield for a 3-yard touchdown with 1:51 left. It was the second career catch for the sophomore Hamlett. Then Aguilar rolled to his right and ran through two tacklers at the goal line for a 2-point conversion for a seven-point lead.

