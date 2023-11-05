Joey Aguilar throws 3 touchdown passes, Appalachian State defeats Marshall 31-9

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw three touchdown passes and Appalachian State rode a 21-point second quarter to a 31-9 victory over Marshall. After a scoreless first quarter, the Mountaineers got two touchdown passes from Aguilar and a TD run from Milan Tucker to take a 21-3 lead at halftime. Aguilar added a 29-yard touchdown pass to Makai Jackson in the third quarter and Michael Hughes kicked a 31-yard field goal in the fourth. Aguilar completed 19 of 26 passes for 226 yards and spread his completions among 10 receivers.

