Joey Aguilar rallies Appalachian State to 21-19 victory over East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Joey Aguilar passed for a career-high 424 yards with two touchdowns and Appalachian State spotted East Carolina the first 16 points before rallying for a 21-19 victory. Jake Garcia staked East Carolina (2-1) to a 7-0 lead three plays into the game with a 65-yard scoring strike to Winston Wright Jr. Andrew Conrad followed with a 48-yard field goal and Shavon Revel Jr. picked off an Aguilar pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown as the Pirates led 16-0 after the point-after kick was missed. Appalachian State (2-1) answered with Aguilar’s 6-yard scoring toss to Eli Wilson 43 seconds into the second quarter. The pair teamed up for the two-point conversion. Michael Hughes added two field goals to pull the Mountaineers within 16-14 at halftime.

