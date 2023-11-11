Joey Aguilar passes for 3 TDs in Appalachian State’s 42-14 victory over Georgia State

ATLANTA (AP) — Joey Aguilar passed for 255 yards and three touchdowns, Makai Jackson and Dalton Stroman each had 90-plus yards receiving with a touchdown, and Appalachian State beat Georgia State 42-14. Appalachian State (6-4, 4-2 Sun Belt) has won three straight games to become bowl eligible. App State led 21-0 at halftime, sealed by Trenton Alan Yowe’s interception in the end zone with 1:17 left. The Mountaineers scored on the first play of the second half when Aguilar connected with Dalton Stroman from 77-yards out for the team’s longest pass play of the season. Nate Noel and Kanye Roberts each rushed for 75-plus yards and a touchdown for Appalachian State.

