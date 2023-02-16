Joens leads No. 15 Oklahoma women in romp over Texas Tech

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Aubrey Joens scored 23 points and had 11 rebounds off the bench and No. 15 Oklahoma throttled Texas Tech 84-57. Oklahoma built a 12-0 lead and led for the duration. Ana Llanusa made back-to-back 3 pointers for Oklahoma and Scott had three layups within the first two-and-a-half minutes. Texas Tech went on a 10-2 run to draw within 14-10, but Joens made three 3s to push the lead to 23-12 and the Sooners ended the quarter up 26-13. Bailey Maupin scored 15 points off the bench for the Lady Raiders.

