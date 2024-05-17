Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara to leave Liverpool when contracts expire at end of season

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara will leave Liverpool when their contracts expire at the end of the season. Liverpool has announced their imminent departures two days before the team’s final Premier League game. The 32-year-old Matip is a ball-playing center back who arrived at Anfield on a free transfer from Schalke in the offseason of 2016 as one of Klopp’s first signings. Thiago is a former Spain midfielder who has spent four years with Liverpool but injuries have limited him to 98 appearances.

