Joel Farabee stars as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Egor Zamula, Sean Walker and Joel Farabee scored in the second period, leading the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Farabee also had an assist and Garnet Hathaway scored in the third for Philadelphia, which had dropped two in a row.

Samuel Ersson stopped 18 of 19 shots for the Flyers. Carter Hart replaced Ersson in the third period and was perfect in facing eight shots.

Vancouver dropped to 7-1-2 in its last 10 games. Teddy Blueger scored for the Canucks, and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots in his sixth career start against the Flyers.

Zamula opened the scoring 15:03 into the second. He got a power-play goal for his second of the season, converting a wrist shot from just inside the blue line.

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Casey DeSmith (29) stops Philadelphia Flyers' Owen Tippett (74) as Sean Couturier (14) watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ETHAN CAIRNS

Walker made it 2-0 at 16:24. Travis Konecny led a breakout from Philadelphia’s own zone, passing to Owen Tippet, who made a cross-ice pass to an open Walker for his fourth goal.

Vancouver defenseman Nikita Zadorov went to lead an attack but was pickpocketed, and Farabee scored his 12th goal at 17:09.

The Canucks got on the board 25 seconds into the third. Dakota Joshua drove the puck up the ice and found an open Blueger for his fifth goal of the season.

But Hathaway tacked on a short-handed goal at 5:01 after DeSmith gave up a rebound off the forward’s initial shot, allowing Hathaway to finish it off on the second chance.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At the Seattle Kraken on Friday night.

Canucks: Host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.