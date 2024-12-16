Joel Embiid’s sinus fracture ‘not nearly as severe’ as previous 2 facial fractures, per Nick Nurse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse expressed optimism about Joel Embiid’s return to action, saying his recent sinus fracture is “not nearly as severe” as the two previous facial fractures the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player sustained during his career. Embiid was injured in the first half of Friday night’s 121-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers when he was hit in the face while going for a defensive rebound. The 76ers said Embiid will be reevaluated in one week. Embiid will not play Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets. He has played in just six games this season for the 76ers while battling knee issues.

