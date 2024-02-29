Joel Embiid wants to play again this season, for the Philadelphia 76ers and US Olympic team

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid says he wants to play again this season. He wants to return to play for the Sixers and also this summer for the U.S. Olympic team. Embiid has been sidelined since early February when he underwent surgery on his left knee after he was injured when a player fell on him. He had already been hampered by knee injuries this season that cost him multiple games. Embiid and the 76ers have said there is no timetable for his return. They are 7-17 overall this season without Embiid. Embiid said he was not playing at 100% in the months leading up to the knee injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.