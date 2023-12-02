Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey out for Sixers vs. Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers were without their top two scorers for Friday night’s game against the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics. Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey were listed as having an illness. Nicolas Batum, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Danuel House Jr. were also out. Embiid is averaging 32 points and 11 rebounds per game. He missed a game at Minnesota last week as well as Wednesday’s game at New Orleans. The Sixers lost both.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.