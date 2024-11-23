Joel Embiid sidelined due to left knee injury maintenance for 76ers NBA Cup game against Nets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is sidelined for Friday night’s NBA Cup game against the Brooklyn Nets due to what the team described as left knee injury maintenance. Embiid played Wednesday night in Memphis, scoring a season-high 35 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 117-111 loss that dropped the Sixers to 2-12. Embiid joins Paul George on the sidelines Friday night. George suffered a left knee bone bruise in Wednesday’s game and will be out until next week, at the earliest.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.