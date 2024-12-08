Joel Embiid scores 31 in return to the 76ers’ starting lineup against the Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Two-time NBA scoring champion Joel Embiid returned to the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting lineup against the Chicago Bulls. After missing his first seven shots and ambling deliberately in his left knee brace in the first quarter, the 2023 MVP went on a tear to propel the Sixers to a 108-100 win over the Chicago Bulls. Embiid connected on eight of his next 10 shots in the second quarter for his first 19 points of the game, which lifted Philadelphia to a 62-50 halftime lead. Embiid, a seven-time All-Star, added 12 rebounds in his fifth game this season.

