Joel Embiid says James Harden ‘did a lot of great things’ in Philly, but it’s time to move on

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid says former teammate James Harden accomplished some great things with the team but it was time to move on from the unhappy guard. Embiid and the 76ers are relieved they are no longer tethered to the daily Harden soap opera that has enveloped the franchise since the summer. The 76ers traded Harden this week to the Clippers for a package of players and draft picks. That ended the promise of two NBA MVPs chasing a championship in Philly. The 76ers are 3-1.

