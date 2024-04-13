Joel Embiid returns to action after limping off in 76ers’ game versus Magic

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was back on the court at the start of the second half of Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic after appearing to hurt his left knee in the final minutes of the second quarter. Embiid, who missed 29 games after suffering a torn left meniscus on Jan. 30 at Golden State, landed awkwardly on a layup drive down the lane with about 1:40 left in the second quarter. While play continued, Embiid limped noticeably to midcourt and gave up on the play. After Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse called timeout, Embiid went straight to the Sixers’ locker room. Embiid started the third quarter and opened the period by hitting a 3-pointer.

