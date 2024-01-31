Joel Embiid out of Thursday’s game at Utah with injured left knee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will miss Thursday’s game at Utah after the reigning MVP hurt his left leg Tuesday in a loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Sixers say Embiid will receive further evaluation on his knee over the next 24 hours. Embiid scored 14 points in Tuesday’s game before limping to the locker room with 4:04 remaining after Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga fell on the 7-footer’s left leg. Sixers coach Nick Nurse said this issue is unrelated to the knee problem that prevented Embiid from playing Saturday at Denver or Monday at Portland. Embiid already has missed 12 games this season, jeopardizing his chances of being eligible for a second straight MVP award.

