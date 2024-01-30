Joel Embiid misses Sixers’ game against Blazers with sore left knee

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
Scratched before the start of the game, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid jokes with teammates during a time out in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Philadelphia’s seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid has been ruled out of a second consecutive game because of a sore left knee. Embiid was listed as questionable heading into the game against the Portland Trail Blazers after sitting out of the 76ers’ game against Denver on Saturday. It was Embiid’s 12th missed game this season. He can only miss five more to remain eligible for the league’s awards, including MVP, which he won last season for the first time.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.