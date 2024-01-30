Joel Embiid misses Sixers’ game against Blazers with sore left knee

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Philadelphia’s seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid has been ruled out of a second consecutive game because of a sore left knee. Embiid was listed as questionable heading into the game against the Portland Trail Blazers after sitting out of the 76ers’ game against Denver on Saturday. It was Embiid’s 12th missed game this season. He can only miss five more to remain eligible for the league’s awards, including MVP, which he won last season for the first time.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.