Joel Embiid is expected to miss time following knee surgery. Can the 76ers stay afloat?

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers must try to get through potentially a big chunk of the season without Joel Embiid. Embiid will have surgery this week to address an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee. The Sixers did not say how much time Embiid was expected to miss. Philadelphia was just 4-10 this season without Embiid ahead of Monday’s game against Dallas. And the Sixers are closer to the play-in tournament than the top spot in the Eastern Conference. All-Star Tyrese Maxey becomes the top scoring option in Embiid’s absence.

