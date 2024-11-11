Joel Embiid is expected to make his season debut for the 76ers after injuries and suspension

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is expected to make his season debut Tuesday night for the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid has not played this season because of what the Sixers called left knee management. Embiid also just finished serving a three-game suspension levied by the NBA for shoving a member of the media. The 76ers are 2-7 and near the bottom of the Eastern Conference headed into Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks. Embiid and fellow All-Stars Paul George and Tyrese Maxey have yet to play a game together this season because of injuries and suspension.

