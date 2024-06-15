Joel Embiid, at the NBA Finals, says he’s feeling well and on track for Olympics

DALLAS (AP) — Joel Embiid was at the NBA Finals, and said his next stop is the Olympics. The Philadelphia 76ers center — who missed more than half of the regular season and then was hobbled in the playoffs because of a knee injury — said in a televised interview that his recovery is going well and he believes he’ll be ready to play for the U.S. at the Paris Games starting next month.

