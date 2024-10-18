Joel Dahmen penalized 4 shots when he finds an extra 4-iron in his golf bag in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joel Dahmen had the worst penalty at the worst time in the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. Dahmen realized on the fourth tee he had an extra 4-iron in his golf bag. That gave him 15 clubs, one over the limit. The penalty is a maximum of four strokes. He went from even par to 4-over par. He had to sign for a 76. That leaves him a long shot to make the cut. The timing was crucial because Dahmen is at No. 124 in the FedEx Cup. Only the top 125 keep full cards for next season.

