Joe Willis has 5 saves for Nashville in 0-0 tie with Red Bulls

HAAR (AP) — Joe Willis had five saves for Nashville SC in a 0-0 tie with the New York Red Bulls. Nashville (4-5-8) had 53% possession but was outshot by the Red Bulls 21-6, including 5-1 on target. Ryan Meara had one save for the Red Bulls. Meara made his third of the season and has allowed just one goal in those starts.

