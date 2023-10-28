Joe Thornton officially retires from the NHL after a 24-year career

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joe Thornton has officially announced his retirement from the NHL following a 24-year career as one of the game’s top playmakers. The 44-year-old Thornton hadn’t played since the 2021-22 season with Florida but hadn’t made an official declaration about his plans until releasing a video on Saturday through the San Jose Sharks. Thornton entered the NHL as the No. 1 overall pick by Boston in 1997, had his greatest success in 15 seasons with San Jose following a trade to the Sharks, and then finished his career by playing one season in Toronto and Florida. He played 1,714 games, recording 1,109 assists and 430 goals.

