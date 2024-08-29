Joe Root hits 33rd test century for England with 143 to punish Sri Lanka in second test at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — Joe Root has joined Alastair Cook on a record 33 test centuries for England by hitting 143 to anchor his team’s recovery to 358-7 on Day 1 of the second test against Sri Lanka at Lord’s. An injudicious scoop shot that brought an end to his latest exquisite innings at the home of cricket was Root’s only misjudgment on a day he became the active player with most test centuries. After 12 dot balls when on 99, Root brought up his record-tying sixth test hundred at Lord’s and got his name on the honors board in the pavilion again. Tailender Gus Atkinson closed on 74 not out as Sri Lanka toiled after a strong start in glorious conditions.

