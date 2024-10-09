Joe Root becomes England’s highest test run-scorer during 1st test against Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Joe Root has become England’s highest test run-scorer on the third day of the first cricket test against Pakistan. Root surpassed Alastair Cook’s 12,472 runs with a straight-driven boundary Wednesday to reach 71 on a wicket still well suited for batters. He survived an lbw television referral before reaching the milestone. Root is now fifth on the all-time list of test run-scorers.

