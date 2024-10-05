Joe Pesansky throws 4 TD passes to Justin Shorter as Holy Cross beats Colgate 38-7

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Pesansky was 25-of-29 passing for 289 yards and threw four touchdowns to Justin Shorter, who finished with 140 yards on 11 receptions, and Holy Cross beat Colgate 38-7 in the Patriot League opener for both teams. Pesansky hit Shorter for a 19-yard touchdown that, after Daniel Porto missed the PAT attempt, gave Holy Cross the lead for good at 9-7 with 9:50 left in the second quarter. The duo connected for a 9-yard TD just before halftime and added 15-yard TDs in the third quarter and another that capped a 12-play, 89-yard drive in the fourth to make it 31-7. Jake Stearney completed 23 of 33 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders. Brady Hutchison finished with six receptions for 102 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.