Joe Pepitone, flamboyant Yankees All-Star, dead at 82

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - New York Yankees' Joe Pepitone holds a baseball bat in New York, March 10, 1962. Pepitone, a key figure on the 1960s Yankees who gained reknown for his flamboyant personality, has died at age 82. He was living with his daughter Cara Pepitone at her house in Kansas City, Mo., and was found dead Monday, March 13, 2023, according to BJ Pepitone, a son of the former player. (AP Photo/File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Pepitone, an All-Star and Gold Glove first baseman on the 1960s New York Yankees who gained renown for his flamboyant personality, hairpieces and penchant for nightlife, has died at age 82.  Born in Brooklyn, Pepitone helped the Yankees to their second straight World Series title, a team led by Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Elston Howard. Pepitone gained attention for his off-the-field conduct. In a time when most players were staid and conformist, Pepitone was thought to be the first to bring a hair dryer into the clubhouse.

