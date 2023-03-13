Joe Pepitone, flamboyant Yankees All-Star, dead at 82

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Pepitone, an All-Star and Gold Glove first baseman on the 1960s New York Yankees who gained renown for his flamboyant personality, hairpieces and penchant for nightlife, has died at age 82. Born in Brooklyn, Pepitone helped the Yankees to their second straight World Series title, a team led by Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Elston Howard. Pepitone gained attention for his off-the-field conduct. In a time when most players were staid and conformist, Pepitone was thought to be the first to bring a hair dryer into the clubhouse.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
FILE - Joe Pepitone, baseball infielder for the New York Yankees, looks on in New York, March 4, 1964. Pepitone, a key figure on the 1960s Yankees who gained reknown for his flamboyant personality, has died at age 82. He was living with his daughter Cara Pepitone at her house in Kansas City, Mo., and was found dead Monday, March 13, 2023, according to BJ Pepitone, a son of the former player. (AP Photo/File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - From left to right, New York Yankees' Roger Maris, Mickey Mantle and Joe Pepitone pose for a photo after their 8-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, Oct. 14, 1964, in the sixth baseball game of the World Series in St. Louis. Pepitone, a key figure on the 1960s Yankees who gained reknown for his flamboyant personality, has died at age 82. He was living with his daughter Cara Pepitone at her house in Kansas City, Mo., and was found dead Monday, March 13, 2023, according to BJ Pepitone, a son of the former player. (AP Photo/File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS