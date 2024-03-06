Joe Ogilvie part of player-majority board for PGA Tour Enterprises

Joe Ogilvie and partners in the PGA Tour’s new minority investor are part of a significant overhaul in tour governance. Ogilvie is joining Tiger Woods and five other players on the board of the new PGA Tour Enterprises. That’s the commercial arm of the PGA Tour. That gives the 13-member board seven players. Strategic Sports Group is a minority investor putting $1.5 billion of initial capital into the venture. SSG has four partners on the board. The other two are PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Valero CEO Joe Gorder. Seven players also are part of the PGA Tour board.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.