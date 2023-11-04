Joe Milton has hand in 3 first-half touchdowns, No. 19 Vols’ defense scores 3 times in rout of UConn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Milton, Jr. passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score, all in the first half, to lead No. 19 Tennessee to a 59-3 victory over UConn. The Volunteers had three scoring plays of at least 60 yards as they built a 35-3 halftime lead. Tennessee scored three defensive touchdowns for the first time in program history. UConn lost its third straight game and suffered its most lopsided loss since getting beat 59-0 by Michigan early last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.