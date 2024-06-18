Joe Mazzulla was a Division 2 coach not long ago. He’s now an NBA champion, and just getting started

Joe Mazzulla has been called weird. He’s been called a sicko. He’s been called crazy. Those comments weren’t coming from critics or haters directing anonymous insults toward the coach of the Boston Celtics. They came publicly from his own players who, by all accounts, absolutely adore him. And they are meant with all possible respect, especially now that those players and everyone else must call Mazzulla something else. A champion. The Celtics are atop the NBA again, and a 35-year-old coach led them there.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.