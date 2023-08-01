Joe Klecko ends 35-year Hall of Fame wait after a Jets career marked by toughness and versatility

Toughness, unmatched versatility, brute strength and unwavering loyalty were the hallmarks of a 12-year Hall of Fame career for Joe Klecko, who was the heart of the Jets’ “New York Sack Exchange” in the 1980s. After a 35-year wait, the only player in NFL history to be selected to the Pro Bowl at three positions on the defensive line will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Klecko was a favorite among fans, many of whom still wear his jersey at games, and his teammates for his big plays, vicious sacks and constant support for his guys.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.