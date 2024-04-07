Joe Kinnear, former Tottenham player and Wimbledon manager, dies at 77

LONDON (AP) — Former Tottenham player and Wimbledon manager Joe Kinnear has died. He was 77. Kinnear’s death was announced on Sunday by his family. The family said in a statement that “Joe passed away peacefully this afternoon surrounded by his family.” Kinnear’s wife Bonnie said in 2021 that he had been living with dementia since 2015. Kinnear won the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup as a player with Tottenham. He made 26 appearances for Ireland during his playing career and joined Tottenham as a teenager in 1963. He managed Wimbledon and other clubs including Luton, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.

