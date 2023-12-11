Joe Kelly to wear No. 99 with Dodgers, opening No. 17 jersey for Shohei Ohtani

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reliever Joe Kelly is switching uniform numbers after finalizing his $8 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, opening No. 17 for Shohei Ohtani. Kelly will wear No. 99 with the Dodgers. Ohtani’s 10-year contract with Los Angeles — worth a record $700 million — has been announced by the team. The two-way star wore No. 17 with the Angels. Kelly’s $9.5 million option was declined by the Dodgers last month, triggering a $1 million buyout. A 35-year-old right-hander, Kelly was 1-0 with a 1.74 ERA in 11 relief appearances after he was obtained from the White Sox along with Lance Lynn.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.