Joe Kelly appears to be giving up No. 17 with Dodgers, opening jersey for Shohei Ohtani

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reliever Joe Kelly appears to be switching uniform numbers after finalizing his $8 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, opening No. 17 for Shohei Ohtani. Kelly was listed as No. 99 by the Dodgers, then No. 58 and then without a number. Los Angeles has a record $700 million, 10-year contract pending with Ohtani, the two-way star who wore No. 17 with the Los Angeles Angels. Kelly was No. 17 with the Dodgers from 2019-21 and again last season. He also was No. 17 with the Chicago White Sox in 2022 and ’23.

