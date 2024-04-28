Joe Hortiz addresses needs at wide receiver and cornerback in his first draft as the Chargers’ GM

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joe Hortiz was disciplined and methodical in his first draft as the Los Angeles Chargers’ general manager. Hortiz didn’t reach in addressing the Chargers’ needs, but also made sure to make it a collaborative approach in bringing together scouts, new coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff. The Chargers immediately addressed their offensive line by taking Joe Alt with the fifth overall pick. The Notre Dame product is the third first-round lineman Los Angeles has selected since 2021. Three of the remaining eight picks were wide receivers. Five of the Bolts’ picks were on offense and four on defense.

