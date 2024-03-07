Joe Highsmith, Scott Piercy share lead in suspended first round of Puerto Rico Open

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Rookie Joe Highsmith shot a bogey-free, 7-under 65 to share the early first-round lead with veteran Scott Piercy at the weather-delayed Puerto Rico Open. Play was stopped for nearly two hours in the afternoon because of heavy rain at Grand Reserve Golf Club, resulting in 54 players failing to finish before play was suspended due to darkness. The 132-man tournament is played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which has a limited field as a PGA Tour signature event. Brice Garnett, Garrick Higgo and Erik Barnes were one shot back, and Kevin Streelman at 6 under through 14 holes was faring the best among those who didn’t finish.

