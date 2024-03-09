Joe Highsmith pulls ahead before Puerto Rico Open suspended by darkness

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — It’s still crowded at the top at the Puerto Rico Open. Six players were tied for the lead until PGA Tour rookie Joe Highsmith made a pair of late birdies. He’s at 13-under par and still has three holes left to complete the second round. That’s won’t happen until Saturday morning because it was too dark to continue at Grand Reserve. Among those one shot behind was Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico. He feels the most pressure from playing before a home crowd. Another contender is Ryo Hisatsune. He’s the 21-year-old rookie from Japan who already has four international titles.

