Joe Gomez closes ‘tough’ chapter in returning to England fold after 3 1/2-year absence

Joe Gomez hasn’t played for England since being carried into an ambulance and driven to the hospital after rupturing the patellar tendon in his left knee during a training session with the national team in November 2020. The Liverpool defender says the 3½-year wait for another call-up by England took a “psychological toll.” So it was with a sense of pride and satisfaction that he stepped back onto the training pitches at England’s St. George’s Park base after being summoned for the first time since that serious injury which cost him a place at the European Championship in 2021. Gomez has displayed his versatility at Liverpool this season by playing across the defense and in central midfield.

