Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell wins pole for Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell turned the fastest qualifying lap of 124.781 mph at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and will lead the field to green for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race. JGR swept the front row in Saturday’s qualifying session with Bell joined by teammate Martin Truex Jr. Truex hit 124.752 mph in his No. 19 Toyota. But it was Ford that took the next three spots with Aric Almirola followed by Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney. Bell won his first pole of the season and fifth in 128 career Cup races.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.