Joe Flacco’s struggles draw boos from Colts fans and questions about another QB change

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts fans have expressed their displeasure with the direction of the team under quarterback Joe Flacco. Boos were audible during the Colts’ 30-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Coach Shane Steichen and Flacco both heard them, but Steichen says he’s not yet ready to switch back to second-year QB Anthony Richardson. Flacco is 1-3 as the Colts’ starter this season and 0-2 since Richardson was benched. He has six turnovers in those two starts, and a banged-up offensive line and receiving corps haven’t helped. Richardson has been erratic, with a completion percentage of 44%.

