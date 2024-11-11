Joe Flacco’s struggles draw boos from Colts fans and questions about another QB change

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) is sacked by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/AJ Mast]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts fans have expressed their displeasure with the direction of the team under quarterback Joe Flacco. Boos were audible during the Colts’ 30-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Coach Shane Steichen and Flacco both heard them, but Steichen says he’s not yet ready to switch back to second-year QB Anthony Richardson. Flacco is 1-3 as the Colts’ starter this season and 0-2 since Richardson was benched. He has six turnovers in those two starts, and a banged-up offensive line and receiving corps haven’t helped. Richardson has been erratic, with a completion percentage of 44%.

