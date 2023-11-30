Joe Flacco takes first-team reps in practice, could start at QB for Cleveland Browns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Flacco could start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in their game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. With rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson in concussion protocol, coach Kevin Stefanski gave Flacco the first reps in practice Wednesday. Flacco signed with Cleveland on Nov. 20 after starter Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the season because of a right shoulder injury.

