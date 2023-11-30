Joe Flacco takes first-team reps in practice, could start at QB for Cleveland Browns

By DAN GREENSPAN The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco stands with teammates during the playing of the national anthem before the Browns face the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Denver. The Browns are once again in quarterback limbo. The only difference this time is that they have a more suitable backup plan. With rookie starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson in concussion protocol after taking a brutal hit in Sunday's loss at Denver, the Browns may have to make yet another switch and put their season — and playoff hopes — in the hands of Flacco. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Flacco could start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in their game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. With rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson in concussion protocol, coach Kevin Stefanski gave Flacco the first reps in practice Wednesday. Flacco signed with Cleveland on Nov. 20 after starter Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the season because of a right shoulder injury.

