Joe Flacco signs with Browns. Former Super Bowl MVP gives team depth, experience for playoff push

CLEVELAND (AP) — Free agent quarterback Joe Flacco has signed with the Cleveland Browns, giving them depth, experience and another viable starting option following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending shoulder surgery. The 38-year-old Flacco went 18-3 in his career against the Browns while playing mostly with the Ravens. He initially will be on Cleveland’s practice squad, with the expectation he’ll soon be added to the active roster. Flacco was MVP of Super Bowl 47 and has passed for more than 42,000 yards. He played the past three seasons with the New York Jets. With Watson out, the Browns started rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday and he led them to a last-second win over the Steelers.

