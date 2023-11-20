Joe Flacco signs with Browns, but team sticking with rookie QB Thompson-Robinson for next start

CLEVELAND (AP) — Free agent quarterback Joe Flacco signed with the Cleveland Browns, giving them depth, experience and another viable starting option following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending shoulder surgery. The 38-year-old Flacco went 18-3 in his career against the Browns while playing mostly with the Ravens. He’ll be on Cleveland’s practice squad initially, with the expectation he’ll soon be added to the active roster. For now, the Browns will stick with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who made his second career start on Sunday and led them to a last-second win over the Steelers. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Thompson-Robinson will start this week at Denver while Flacco’s role is still being determined

