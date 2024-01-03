Joe Flacco, other Browns starters to sit finale against Bengals to rest for playoffs; Driskel at QB

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jeff Driskel shouts signals during NFL football training camp practice at State Farm Stadium, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Joe Flacco will sit out the regular-season finale at Cincinnati — along some other regulars — to rest for the playoffs and Cleveland will start Jeff Driskel — a franchise-record fifth quarterback to start for the team this season. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the Browns have “earned” the right to rest players and he intends to sit some prominent ones Sunday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Joe Flacco will sit out the regular-season finale at Cincinnati — along with some other regulars — to rest for the playoffs and Cleveland will start Jeff Driskel, a franchise-record fifth quarterback to start for the team this season. Coach Kevin Stefanski says the Browns have earned the right to rest players after clinching a wild-card berth. He intends to sit some prominent starters on Sunday when the Browns play what has become a mostly meaningless game against the Bengals. Stefanski wasn’t specific about his plans. But he did reveal that Flacco, who has gone 4-1 as a starter, will not play.

