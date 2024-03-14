Joe Flacco is heading to the Colts on a 1-year, $4.5 million deal, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal says Joe Flacco is heading to the Indianapolis Colts after helping the Cleveland Browns reach the playoffs and winning the AP Comeback Player of the Year Award. Flacco and the Colts have agreed on a one-year deal for $4.5 million guaranteed. The person confirmed the agreement on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized. Flacco’s deal is worth up to $8.7 million with incentives. Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP with Baltimore, was home in New Jersey with his family when Cleveland called him in November. He went 4-1 in five starts and passed for over 300 yards in four straight games.

