Joe Flacco giving the Browns a steady presence and leadership with a playoff spot in reach

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Joe Flacco is making quite a comeback. The 38-year-old quarterback has been everything the Cleveland Browns could have hoped for when they signed him as a free agent last month. In three games, Flacco has thrown for 939 yards, won twice and has kept the Browns on track for a playoff berth despite a slew of injuries. Flacco thought his career might be over following 15 seasons before the Browns called to see if he would be interested in playing. He’s been an ideal fit in Cleveland, which plays at Houston on Sunday in a matchup with postseason implications for both teams.

