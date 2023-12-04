Joe Flacco appeared to be the least of Cleveland’s problems in the Browns’ loss to the LA Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Joe Flacco stepped behind center for his first NFL game since January and immediately led the Cleveland Browns on a long scoring drive. Cleveland’s 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams rarely went that smoothly again for the Browns. Yet the 38-year-old Flacco left his still-new teammates confident that the quarterback position is no longer this team’s biggest area of concern while they attempt to rebound from their first losing streak of the season this week. Flacco began his 16th season in the NFL on Sunday, and the former Super Bowl MVP performed remarkably well, considering he only joined Cleveland’s practice squad two weeks ago.

