Joe Espada introduced as manager of Astros, replacing Dusty Baker, who retired last month

HOUSTON (AP) — Joe Espada was introduced as manager of the Houston Astros on Monday, replacing Dusty Baker, who retired last month. Espada said the appointment was “a dream come true.” It’s the first managerial position for the 48-year-old Espada, who has been Houston’s bench coach since 2018. The Astros have advanced to the AL Championship Series in seven straight seasons and reached the World Series in 2021 and 2022, winning their second title in 2022. Espada began his coaching career in the Marlins organization, working in the minors until moving to the big-league club as the third base coach in 2010.

